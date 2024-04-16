Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 750,051 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750,051 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $79,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

