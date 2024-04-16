Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 843,100 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Solar worth $103,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 71.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.