LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 target price for the company.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $116,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

