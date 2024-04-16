Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.21

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Performance

LON:LTG opened at GBX 81.89 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.62 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.68). The stock has a market cap of £647.60 million, a PE ratio of 2,970.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.46.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

