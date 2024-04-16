KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $760.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $685.00 to $760.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.42.

KLAC opened at $678.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in KLA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA boosted its position in KLA by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $4,754,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in KLA by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

