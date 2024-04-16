Keel Point LLC Has $486,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,177 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 84,844 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Uber Technologies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 38,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,607 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

UBER stock opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

