JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) to Issue GBX 2.76 Dividend

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance
Shares of LON JCGI opened at GBX 210 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £174.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,566.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 0.16. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 329.22 ($4.10). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 208.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.92.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile
