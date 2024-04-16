JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) to Issue GBX 2.76 Dividend

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON JCGI opened at GBX 210 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £174.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,566.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 0.16. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 329.22 ($4.10). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 208.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.92.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

