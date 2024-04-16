Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.57-10.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.66. The company issued revenue guidance of +4.7-5.2% yr/yr to ~$88.0-88.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.42 billion. Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.570-10.720 EPS.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.49 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $155.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.31.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

