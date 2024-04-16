iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.29. The stock had a trading volume of 198,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,557. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

