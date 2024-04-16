iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 6.6% in March

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,740,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 294,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 98,593 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 560,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,171,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.