Investors Research Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Westlake were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 66.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,799 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the third quarter worth $790,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLK. Vertical Research lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.79.

Westlake Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WLK opened at $153.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.73. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

