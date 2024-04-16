Invesco LLC Sells 131 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Invesco LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $248.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.60.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

