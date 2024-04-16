Invesco LLC Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Invesco LLC trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.32.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

