Insider Selling: Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Insider Sells 6,973 Shares of Stock

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) insider Denis Jackson sold 6,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.75), for a total transaction of £54,598.59 ($67,967.87).

LON LWDB traded down GBX 14 ($0.17) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 804 ($10.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,991. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,985.04 and a beta of 0.91. Law Debenture Co. has a 52 week low of GBX 718.04 ($8.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 829 ($10.32). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 784.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 781.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 9.13 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.63. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is 11,851.85%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

