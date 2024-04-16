indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,210,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 21,430,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 7,791.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 544,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 269,977 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.15.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
