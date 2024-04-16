Imprint Wealth LLC Has $384,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Imprint Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,053,000 after buying an additional 417,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,062,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,169,000 after acquiring an additional 161,170 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.5 %

KHC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.49. 2,936,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,361. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

