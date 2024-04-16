HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) Short Interest Update

HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 523,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,008,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HQ Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of HQGE remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 360,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,150. HQ Global Education has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

HQ Global Education Company Profile

HQ Global Education, Inc provides film and television production services. The company is based in Orange, California.

