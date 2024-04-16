HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Down 5.3%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.17. 23,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 122,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

HilleVax Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $648.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.65.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 812,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,136,268.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 812,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,136,268.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $53,389.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $986,464,242. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in HilleVax by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in HilleVax by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HilleVax by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

