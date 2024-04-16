HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 474,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HilleVax Stock Down 7.5 %

HilleVax stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. HilleVax has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HilleVax will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

In other HilleVax news, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $173,143.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 953,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,240,696.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $86,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 789,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,404,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $173,143.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 953,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,240,696.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $986,464,242. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 310,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

