Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Declares GBX 6.10 Dividend

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HFEL opened at GBX 222.76 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 219.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.31. Henderson Far East Income has a 1-year low of GBX 197 ($2.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 268.50 ($3.34). The company has a market cap of £361.27 million, a PE ratio of -648.57 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Henderson Far East Income news, insider Susie Rippingall bought 12,000 shares of Henderson Far East Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £25,440 ($31,669.36). 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

