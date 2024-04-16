Grove Bank & Trust Has $26,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

