Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ LANDP opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $21.50.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

