Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GOODO opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

