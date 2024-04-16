Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.45

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 16106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. StockNews.com lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Galapagos

Galapagos Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $11,568,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth about $8,647,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Galapagos by 23.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Galapagos by 46.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth about $5,284,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.