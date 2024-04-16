Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 8,811 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 3.64% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAX. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12,124.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 642,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 637,401 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 511.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 94,728 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 816.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 82,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.39. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,834. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $240.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

