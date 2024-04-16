Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.43.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded down $13.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $749.67. 659,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $808.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

