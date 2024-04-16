Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of -62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,790. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

