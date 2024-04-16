Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

