Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Raised by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after buying an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

