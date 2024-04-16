ELIS Price Hits $0.0594 on Top Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $92.75 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,733.88 or 0.99993875 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012596 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.06248057 USD and is down -11.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $117,428.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

