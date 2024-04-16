ELIS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.89 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $111,609.48 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ELIS has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,085.30 or 0.99984073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012282 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.06248057 USD and is down -11.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $117,428.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.