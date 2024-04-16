Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Makes New $679,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 355,573 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JMST traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,490 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

