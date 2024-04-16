Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure accounts for 1.8% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TYG stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 35,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $31.89.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

