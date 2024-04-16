Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. ITT makes up approximately 1.5% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $9,111,000. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in ITT by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in ITT by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $2,756,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.33. The stock had a trading volume of 314,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,785. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $138.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.