Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Buys 24,756 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 175,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,914. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $27.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.