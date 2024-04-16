Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years. Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 321,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,538,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,387,000 after buying an additional 292,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after buying an additional 211,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 932.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 232,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 210,425 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

