Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.23. 4,832,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,086,088. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

