DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0273 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE KSM opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $81,745.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,584,655 shares in the company, valued at $13,849,884.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,309 shares of company stock worth $178,968. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

