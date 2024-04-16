Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 10,064.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $203.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,457. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.95.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

