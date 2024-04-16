DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. KT makes up about 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KT by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 17.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in KT by 0.4% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 223,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in KT by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in KT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. 119,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

