DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.67. 1,386,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,245. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.34. The company has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

