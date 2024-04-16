DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,093 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.4% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,782,000 after buying an additional 649,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after buying an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,309,000 after buying an additional 467,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,610,000 after buying an additional 2,710,295 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. 177,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,595. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

