Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Trading Down 0.8%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $386.64 and last traded at $390.65. 616,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,483,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $393.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $384.87 and a 200 day moving average of $382.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

