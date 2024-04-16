Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,838 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $152.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

