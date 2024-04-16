Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Realty Income by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,972,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,109,000 after purchasing an additional 317,523 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 8,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $2,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.7 %

O opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

