Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.25.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

