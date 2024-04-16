Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

