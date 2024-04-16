Dakota Wealth Management Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,324 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.13% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

APLE stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

