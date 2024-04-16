DA Davidson Weighs in on Polaris Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.00. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2025 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.73.

PII opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at $1,354,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at $1,227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 35.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at $6,898,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 61.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

