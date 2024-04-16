DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $60.09. 128,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,158. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.68. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

